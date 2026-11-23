Trump to award Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom; ceremony will be held tomorrow at the White House

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States, from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Giuliani announced that the ceremony will take place on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. local time in the Oval Office of the White House.

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“I am certainly very moved. It is a great honor, not only to receive it, but also to have him present it to me,” Giuliani said in an interview on the show hosted by Steve Bannon, a well-known figure on the American right.

Before becoming one of the best-known names in American politics, Giuliani served as a prosecutor and distinguished himself through his efforts against the Mafia in New York. He received widespread praise for leading the city after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

While leading New York City, he was among the proponents of the policy known as “zero tolerance,” which aimed to reduce crime.

His public reputation was badly damaged after the 2020 presidential election. Giuliani became one of the leading figures in efforts to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

In 2023, a court ordered him to pay $148 million in damages for defaming two election workers in Georgia. He had accused them of participating in election fraud.

Giuliani was later disbarred in New York and Washington.

Trump’s decision to honor him despite the controversies and legal cases once again puts the president’s close relationship with the former mayor in the spotlight.