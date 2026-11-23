He pretended to have acute leukemia and raised €190,000 through GoFundMe; Endrit Azemi’s brother speaks: “We believed him too, and we’re afraid

Relatives of Endrit Azemi, the Kosovar fraud suspect who set up a GoFundMe campaign claiming he had acute leukemia and needed treatment abroad, have reacted with shock, saying they were unaware of the situation.

In an interview with Top Channel, his brother, Gzim Azemi, said he had seen medical documents which, he said, bore stamps and contained information about treatments Endrit claimed to have undergone, making the story seem credible even to his family.

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He also said that the money raised through GoFundMe—exactly €190,000—is now being returned to donors. The funds collected in Gjilan are being held by the police. He urged all donors to contact the authorities to get their contributions back.

He added that they had received many threats from members of the public and called for the malicious calls against them to stop.

“We saw documents with stamps and everything, and he told us he would go to the HaxhiBademi hospital in Istanbul. The GoFundMe money has just started being returned to donors. All the money collected at the square in Gjilan by my family is with the police,” he said.

Meanwhile, following a ruling by the Basic Court in Gjilan, Endrit Azemi will remain in pretrial detention for one month. According to the prosecution file, at least 10 witnesses have knowledge of the alleged fraudulent activity.

He added that they had received many threats from members of the public and called for the malicious calls against them to stop.