Iran claims three tankers caught fire after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz

Three oil tankers caught fire after explosions in the Strait of Hormuz as they attempted to pass through the strategic waterway. The vessels may have struck naval mines, according to claims.

On Sunday, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard announced the incidents in a statement published by the Iranian news agency Fars. Authorities said the explosions had occurred in several locations in the strait in recent hours.

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According to Tehran, one tanker was hit near the southern coast, while the other two were in the eastern part of the strait. All three vessels caught fire after the explosions.

The Revolutionary Guard claimed the tankers were sailing under escort and air cover from U.S. military forces, but that this had not prevented the incidents.

“One of these tankers off the southern coast and two others east of the Strait of Hormuz, while under extensive air cover and escort by the U.S. military, struck naval mines and burst into flames after powerful explosions,” the Revolutionary Guard’s statement said.

Tehran also criticized Washington, saying it had been unable to ensure the vessels’ safe passage. “The U.S. military’s air escort was unable to prevent these incidents,” the statement said.

So far, the claims about the three incidents and the circumstances surrounding them have not been independently verified. The names of the tankers, their flags or the cargoes they were carrying have not been disclosed. There is also no information on whether any crew members were injured.

The Revolutionary Guard said it would release video footage in the coming hours that, it claimed, shows the explosions and fires aboard the vessels.

The latest incidents come as navigational security in the Strait of Hormuz has deteriorated significantly, with commercial vessels repeatedly involved in similar events.

On November 20, Reuters reported, citing the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), that a tanker caught fire after being struck by an unidentified projectile off the coast of Oman. In that case, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed the vessel had hit a naval mine.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important shipping corridors, as a large share of the oil and natural gas supplying international markets passes through it.

Any incident in the area raises concerns about the security of energy supplies and could have a direct impact on global markets.

The latest developments are further heightening regional tensions as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict between the United States and Iran continue.