Zejnulla Gashi meets Dehari family, stresses duty to fully clarify the case

Zejnulla Gashi meets Dehari family, stresses duty to fully clarify the case

The family of the late Astrit Dehari was received by Chief State Prosecutor Zejnulla Gashi and Bekim Kodraliu, the special prosecutor handling Dehari’s case.

During the meeting, Gashi heard directly from family members about their concerns and views. He stressed that the case must be handled seriously and professionally, in full compliance with the law.

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According to the Chief State Prosecutor, institutions have a duty to fully clarify the circumstances in which Astrit Dehari lost his life. Gashi reiterated that he would make every effort, within his legal powers and authority, to ensure that this criminal case is handled professionally, that the truth is established and that the case is brought to a conclusion.

The Chief State Prosecutor remains committed to handling every criminal case with transparency, accountability and impartiality. This commitment aims to ensure that victims’ cases receive a response from institutions and that their families’ legitimate expectations of justice are met.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 15:03

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