Protesters have gathered again outside the prime minister’s office in Tirana, opposing Prime Minister Edi Rama and his government.

Young people, students and citizens continue their rally in front of the building, where they are demanding the resignation of the head of government. Police forces have also been deployed in the area.

Të lidhura None found

Participants say they will not stop the protest and that Edi Rama’s departure is a demand on which they will not compromise.

The protesters have also rejected the prime minister’s invitation to dialogue. They insist that they do not want negotiations and that their demand remains unchanged: Rama must step down from leading the government.