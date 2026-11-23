The United Arab Emirates is expanding cooperation with foreign governments to arrest wanted individuals and seize their assets. Recent operations include the arrest of Irish mafia boss Daniel Kinahan and the targeting of drug networks’ assets in Marseille.

The Wall Street Journal, citing its sources, reported that 16 Albanian citizens and dozens of people from other European countries have been extradited as part of these efforts.

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For years, Dubai was seen as a place where internationally wanted criminals could hide, invest proceeds from illegal activities and evade prosecution. Recently, however, authorities have stepped up arrests, extraditions and asset seizures.

One of the most significant cases was the extradition in August of Irishman Daniel Kinahan, leader of the criminal clan that bears his name and a member of the so-called super cartel. U.S. authorities were seeking him, and a reward had been offered for information that could help lead to his arrest.

Authorities in the UAE also recently arrested a well-known figure in the Greek-Russian mafia, known by the nickname “Endik.” He is suspected of building a criminal empire through cigarette and fuel smuggling, as well as having ties to nightclubs in Athens. Greek authorities had been seeking him for years but had been unable to arrest him.

Data published by The Wall Street Journal show that the UAE has repatriated 28 French citizens, 23 Belgians and 16 Albanians, as well as around a dozen Danes and Dutch citizens. Those returned also include citizens of Asian countries and people suspected of cyber fraud.

The operations have also resulted in the seizure of assets worth billions of dollars linked to online fraud and criminal networks operating out of Dubai.

Properties linked to drug networks in Marseille seized

Among the groups targeted is the DZ Mafia, linked to control of drug trafficking in Marseille. Its members had bought luxury apartments in Dubai’s skyscrapers, but the properties have now been seized by the authorities.

Authorities have also pursued individuals suspected of online fraud. A Nigerian citizen suspected of running such a network flaunted his luxurious lifestyle, sports cars and wealth on social media before he was arrested.

Reasons behind the UAE’s policy shift

According to the U.S. newspaper’s analysis, the change in stance is partly linked to the UAE’s diplomatic objectives, which include improving relations with other countries and securing greater international support.

The UAE wants to stop being seen as a haven for drug traffickers and people evading the authorities. As part of this effort, the country was removed from the gray list of jurisdictions under monitoring for money laundering.

Crime experts say, however, that some crime bosses are considering moving to other countries where international cooperation is more limited.

Even after the arrests and extraditions, Dubai remains a financial hub for people linked to suspicious activities. They include brokers who manage the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s capital and Russian oligarchs subject to sanctions.

Authorities still face major challenges: extradition proceedings can take time and require negotiations and cooperation between institutions in different countries.