The Strumica Department of Internal Affairs has filed criminal charges with the city’s Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office against R.S., 50, from Strumica. He is suspected of “Unauthorized production and distribution of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors,” under Article 215; “Unauthorized production, possession, mediation and trading of weapons and explosive substances,” under Article 396; and “Theft,” under Article 235 of the Criminal Code.

On November 21, 2026, Strumica police stopped R.S. near the city prison. According to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, he worked as a prison officer and is suspected of trying to sell cocaine to another person while on duty. Three doses of the narcotic substance were found on him when he was stopped.

Të lidhura None found

Subsequent searches of his home and the prison premises he used uncovered several packages of cocaine, one package of marijuana and a digital scale.

Police also found ammunition for a pistol in the official locker used by the suspect. The number of bullets exceeded the amount issued to him for use in his capacity as a prison officer. The same search also uncovered a wallet linked to a theft reported on November 21, 2026.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said the public prosecutor had been informed of the actions taken and that R.S. was held at the Strumica Police Station. After the criminal charges were filed, he appeared before the competent judge, who ordered 30 days of pretrial detention.