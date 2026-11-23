Florida in mourning: 19-year-old son of county commissioner killed by gunshot while camping

A Florida family in the United States has been struck by tragedy after the 19-year-old son of a county commissioner was killed by a gunshot while camping with friends.

The incident happened near the Blackwater River, where Carey Washington Vinson was spending Sunday evening. According to his father, Joe Vinson, the young man was inside the tent when he was struck by a bullet fired from outside the campsite.

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Authorities have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances and identify the person who fired the shot. So far, it is unclear whether it was an accidental discharge or an intentional act.

Joe Vinson, who was recently appointed commissioner for District 4 in Escambia County, announced the news in a statement posted on social media on Monday morning.

“We are shocked and heartbroken by the loss of our beloved son,” he wrote, adding that he could not provide further information because the investigation is ongoing.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a fatal shooting reported on Sunday, November 22, in the area near the Blackwater River. Authorities said police were alerted by a 911 call.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person with a gunshot wound to the head. The person was pronounced dead, and a sheriff’s spokeswoman confirmed that the victim was Carey Washington Vinson.

Investigators are continuing to examine the scene and are working to determine exactly what happened, the police statement said.

Authorities said further information will be released when appropriate. So far, the person responsible for the fatal shooting remains unidentified.