Democratic MP Klevis Balliu once again called on the new parties to join the opposition in a united front against Edi Rama’s government.

In an interview with News24, he said that the lack of a response to this invitation raises questions about their position as opposition parties.

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Balliu described the protest as a reaction to the corruption and theft allegedly committed by the government. He mentioned the scandals involving former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku, the state-owned company KAYO and the sterilization case.

The MP also spoke about the links between the former head of the SHISH intelligence service and Ergys Agasi. According to him, these connections were widely known but were not made public because Albania is a narco-state.

Klevis Balliu: We have taken our step. Even regarding electoral reform, the DP is ready to act according to the wishes of the small parties. If we say all these things and receive no response, it must be assessed how much of an opposition force they are. What are the protesters doing that 5,000 police officers have to be sent there? They are terrified of them. This government is afraid of protesters; even if there is only one person there, they are afraid. Citizens have taken to the streets as free people and are protesting against a government that steals, that has been caught up with the head of the SHISH intelligence service, Lubinë, KAYO and the sterilization scandal, as well as against a government that has taken $40 billion from the budget. At this point, what difference does it make where they come from or how they come? I think this should be the approach of an opposition party. We, as the DP with 500,000 votes, are stepping forward and extending our hand. If we do not set conditions, there is no reason for you to come with conditions; this is not serious.

Let us sit down and talk together. If they do not want to discuss, then we have another problem: unfortunately, there are investments in pseudo-opposition figures who attack the opposition. While this one is stealing through KAYO, the other asks: “But what is Sali Berisha doing?” Sir, the government is run by Edi Rama, not the DP. We have been talking about AKSHI for two years. I have been talking about Vlora Hyseni for two years. They would not invite me onto television programs because I mentioned Vlora Hyseni. I have held 16 press conferences on behalf of the DP. Everyone knew about Hyseni’s connection with Agasi. How is it possible that Edi Rama did not know? Everyone was aware and everyone remained silent. This is complicity and the establishment of the narco-state.