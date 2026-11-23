Leonard Ademaj after the Court of Appeals ruling: We hope the killings of women will come to an end

Following the Court of Appeals’ decision to uphold the Basic Court’s sentences against those accused of murdering Liridona Ademaj, her brother Leonard Ademaj has reacted.

He recalled that his sister would never return to her family and that her children would have to grow up without their mother.

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“Liridona, our daughter and sister, will not return. Her children will grow up without their mother, but it is a comfort to us that the case has now been concluded in the Court of Appeals as well,” Ademaj wrote.

He mentioned Naim Murseli and Granit Plava, who have been sentenced, and expressed hope that Kushtrim Kokalla would face the same outcome.

Ademaj thanked everyone who had followed the case, expressing particular gratitude to the media for giving the family attention and space.

He concluded his reaction by expressing the hope that lethal violence against women would come to an end and that Kosovo would be safer for them.