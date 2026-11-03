Sylejmon Jusufi found guilty of drug offenses, sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison and fined 8,000 euros

Sylejmon Jusufi has been found guilty and sentenced to 4 (four) years and 6 (six) months in prison, as well as fined eight thousand (8,000) euros. According to a media statement, the sentence will be enforced once the judgment becomes final.

The sentence relates to jointly committing the criminal offense of “Unauthorized purchase, possession, distribution and sale of narcotics, psychotropic substances and analogues,” as provided for under Article 267, paragraph 2, in conjunction with Article 31 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kosovo.

Të lidhura None found

The accused has been given 30 days from the date the judgment becomes final to pay the fine, in accordance with Article 43, paragraph 2 of the CCRK. If he does not wish or is unable to pay it, the Court will convert the fine into a prison sentence under Article 43, paragraph 3 of the CCRK, calculating one (1) day in prison for every 20 euros of the fine.

Jusufi must also pay two hundred (200) euros in court fees and one hundred (100) euros to the Crime Victim Compensation Fund. A deadline of 15 days has been set for these payments, but in any case no later than three months after the judgment becomes final.

To pursue the property claim, the injured party has been directed to bring a regular civil action.

The parties may appeal the judgment to the Court of Appeals of Kosovo within 30 days, through the Basic Court in Pristina.