Rama in Brussels: Serbia must recognize Kosovo and meet EU conditions

Speaking from Brussels, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stressed that Serbia must recognize Kosovo and demonstrate through concrete results that it meets the European Union’s non-negotiable requirements. In an interview at the Euronews Enlargement Summit, he described Serbia’s European integration as important for regional stability.

Discussing the Western Balkans’ prospects for EU membership and Serbia’s place in the region, Rama said the winner in Belgrade had not shown the openness that he and Albanians expected regarding recognition of Kosovo. According to him, this indicates that Belgrade’s position is not expected to change.

Të lidhura None found

The prime minister noted that the region has yet to be fully integrated into the European Union and that its countries are in the position of receiving lessons rather than giving them. In this context, he described Serbia as a significant piece of the Western Balkan mosaic.

Rama said he had consistently supported the idea that Serbia should not be allowed to take the wrong path and abandon the European project. However, he added that the way things unfold is well known.

In his assessment, Serbia’s hesitation has been evident both in its relations with Kosovo and in its stance on Russia and sanctions.

Rama stressed that Serbia is needed alongside the other countries of the region, as part of the neighborhood and as a full EU member. But, he said, it must earn that membership through results and by meeting the conditions on which the European Union will not negotiate.