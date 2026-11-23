Minister of Public Administration Goran Minçev said that the state administration should function as a system regulated by law, rather than as a collection of separate solutions created under different circumstances. According to him, each body should have a clearly defined role in serving the public interest, and this principle forms the basis of the Draft Law on the organization and operation of state administration bodies.

Speaking at a public debate held today in Parliament, Minçev announced that the draft law had been prepared following an inclusive process that also involved experts. The document has been sent to the relevant institutions and parliamentary group coordinators for review.

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The minister stressed that the aim was not to create a new administrative structure to serve the interests of a particular political period. According to him, the draft law seeks to strengthen and improve the systemic rules governing the organization and operation of the administration. Institutional analyses, he added, had identified the need for greater harmonization, more clearly separated powers and more precisely defined responsibilities.

Minçev described the law as an effort to establish a more stable normative foundation, while respecting the constitutional position of institutions and setting clearer rules for the state administration.

The draft law is based on four interconnected pillars: the functional organization of the state administration; institutional stability, including an assessment of the functionality of state bodies every five years; the distinction between political and professional responsibility in the operation of institutions; and increased legal certainty.

According to the minister, the initiative also has a European dimension and is aligned with the steps set out in the Reform Agenda, but has been adapted to local circumstances.

Minçev said today’s public debate gave the parties another opportunity to review the proposals. He said the ministry was ready to consider any suggestion on the draft law that was supported by legal arguments.

The document remains at the draft-law stage and has not yet been included in parliamentary procedure. Its adoption in Parliament requires a two-thirds majority.