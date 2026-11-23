Gecaj calls for changes at the top of the LDK and criticizes Abdixhiku and Osmani

LDK official Bajram Gecaj has expressed dissatisfaction with the way the party is being run, warning that the approach of Lumir Abdixhiku and Vjosa Osmani could lead the LDK away from its political identity.

In a post, he also commented on the situation in the LDK branch in Obiliq. Gecaj opposes the decision to bypass elected bodies and appoint coordinators, a position that, he says, is not provided for in the party’s statute.

Të lidhura None found

According to Gecaj, the current course could lead the LDK to become an LVV satellite or part of the party, face political extinction, or remain a party with only around five percent support.

He is calling for the statute to be upheld and a race for new leadership to be opened, describing the departure of Abdixhiku and Osmani from the party leadership as the way forward.

Full post:

The LDK is not the LVV …

… and should not treat its branches as “outposts” required to follow orders from the center. You would do well to revisit the history of the party you lead today. The LDK faced violent measures from a regime that commanded one of the greatest military powers in Europe at the time. It resisted, did not submit and ultimately triumphed. Today, too, it will not bend to anyone’s orders.

The position taken by Ibush Mjekiqi, the statutory deputy chair of the LDK branch in Obiliq, should be a wake-up call for everyone. He has opposed the appointment of a coordinator, a position that is not defined in the LDK statute. If the center disregards the elected bodies of one branch, it can do the same to the other branches. This approach is pushing President Rugova’s political home toward division and destruction.

Dear fellow party members, the course chosen by Lumir Abdixhiku and Vjosa Osmani puts the LDK at risk of several outcomes: (1) becoming an LVV satellite; (2) merging into it; (3) shutting down for good; or (4) remaining a party with around five percent support, solely to keep Lumir and Vjosa’s political ambitions alive. Meanwhile, to distract us, they talk about the risk of the LDK becoming a PDK satellite.

We must speak up in every branch, demand that the statute be upheld and make it possible to compete for new leadership. The LDK’s future is in the hands of its membership. I am fully convinced that the solution begins with Lumir and Vjosa stepping down from the party leadership.