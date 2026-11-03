Women aim for historic representation in US elections despite making up 51% of the population

Women aim for historic representation in US elections despite making up 51% of the population

Although they make up approximately 51% of the US population, women still lack equal representation in politics. They currently hold 28.4% of seats in Congress and just 14 of the 50 governorships.

The November 3 elections could mark new milestones for women’s representation, DW reports. Expert Kelly Dittmar attributes the disparity to structural barriers, high campaign costs, fewer opportunities to secure backing from major donors and gender stereotypes.

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Another factor is that male party leaders tend to select more male candidates. In the House of Representatives, the difference between the parties is clear: there are 95 Democratic women and 30 Republican women.

In the Senate, women hold just 27% of seats. Running for the Senate requires more funding, and there are fewer opportunities to stand for election.

Several gubernatorial races could also bring significant developments. Amy Klobuchar is running in Minnesota, while in Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms is seeking to become the first African American woman governor in the state’s history.

Bottoms has the backing of former President Barack Obama, while Republican candidate Rick Jackson is supported by Donald Trump.

In Minnesota, Democrat Peggy Flanagan could make history: if elected, she would become the first Native American woman elected to the Senate.

The elections offer an important opportunity to increase women’s participation in American politics. The outcome will show whether they can overcome historic barriers and win more seats in Congress and leadership positions in US states.


Shtuar 3.11.2026 14:17

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