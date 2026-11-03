VLEN: Investigate Ahmeti family’s ties to Alta Banka after Vuçiq’s defeat

VLEN has called on the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the Alta Banka case and its ties to Sasho Mijallkov and DUI.

“A political chapter in the region came to a close this week. Aleksandar Vuçiq suffered defeat in the elections held in Serbia on October 25. Six days later, the National Bank of Serbia revoked the banking licence of Alta Banka, a financial institution linked to his close associate Davor Macura.

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According to VLEN, these developments make it necessary to re-examine the business relationships and ties between people close to DUI and structures with ties to Vuçiq’s government, which, according to documents published by the party, did exist.

“DUI now talks about the ‘Serbian world’, but the facts and the sequence of events raise serious questions about its role in these relationships. In July 2021, the Serbian company MTEL began operating in North Macedonia’s market. DUI was part of the government, while Bujar Osmani held the post of foreign minister. During that period, Osmani held at least 11 meetings with Serbian officials, but the minutes of those meetings have yet to be made public.

On October 24, 2024, AS Senjak, a company owned by a relative of Ali Ahmeti’s by marriage, bought shares in Stopanska Banka Bitola from a company with ties to Sasho Mijallkov. On June 9, 2025, a company co-owned by AS Senjak received a €5 million loan from Alta Banka in Belgrade. The shares were sold to Alta Banka on September 17, 2025. Six days later, a DUI-led municipality awarded AS Senjak two contracts worth a total of 90 million denars,” VLEN said.

The party believes this sequence of events demands clear answers and that the chain of transactions cannot be left uninvestigated, as it involves companies close to senior political figures, former power structures and financial institutions in Serbia.

“VLEN raised these issues as early as September 2025 and submitted the relevant documents to the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption. So far, Ali Ahmeti and DUI have not provided any answers.

We call on the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption and the Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate AS Senjak’s transactions with Sasho Mijallkov and Alta Banka, the €5 million loan and the contracts awarded by DUI-led municipalities. We urge the relevant institutions to request information from the Serbian authorities about all of Alta Banka’s ties to companies from North Macedonia. We also call on DUI to publish the minutes of Bujar Osmani’s and Ali Ahmeti’s meetings with Vuçiq and other Serbian officials.

Ali Ahmeti must personally clarify the business dealings of his relative’s company with Sasho Mijallkov and Alta Banka, including the loan and the purchase and sale of shares,” VLEN added.