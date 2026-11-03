Winter equipment mandatory for vehicles from November 15 to March 15

Vehicles must carry winter equipment from November 15 to March 15. This requirement stems from the Regulation on mandatory equipment for motor vehicles, bicycles and horse-drawn vehicles for safe participation in road traffic, as well as for tractors for the safe performance of agricultural or forestry work, published in Official Gazette No. 31 of 2010.

Vehicles with a maximum permissible weight of up to 3,500 kilograms must have winter tires on all four wheels, with a tread depth of at least four millimeters across the entire circumference and width. Alternatively, summer tires are permitted on all four wheels, with a tread depth of at least 4 mm across the circumference and width, provided the vehicle carries snow chains of a suitable size for the drive wheels or other appropriate equipment.

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For four-wheel-drive vehicles (4 x 4), winter tires must be fitted to every wheel and have a minimum tread depth of 6 mm across the circumference and width. Summer tires with a tread depth of at least 4 mm across the circumference and width may also be used on all four wheels if the vehicle is equipped with snow chains. For permanent four-wheel drive, chains must be fitted at least to the rear axle, while for selectable four-wheel drive, they must be fitted at least to the axle that remains permanently engaged.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, for vehicles with a maximum permissible weight exceeding 3,500 kilograms, winter equipment includes winter tires on the drive wheels, with a tread depth of at least 6 mm across the circumference and width. The alternative is summer tires on all four wheels, with a tread depth of 4 mm across the circumference and width, provided the vehicle carries snow chains of a suitable size for the drive wheels or other appropriate traction aids. Buses and goods vehicles that cannot have chains fitted to their drive wheels for technical reasons must have winter tires on those wheels and also carry a shovel.

A tire is classified as a winter tire when its sidewall bears the marking “MS”, “M+S” or “M & S”, along with a snowflake symbol inside a stylized three-peaked mountain.

The current Regulation on mandatory vehicle equipment does not permit vehicles on public roads to be fitted with studded tires.

The Ministry of the Interior urges citizens to comply with the legal requirement for winter equipment, stressing that it enables smooth and safe travel on roads in winter conditions.