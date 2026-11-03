Tenovë, Bërvenicë: Radiçevski wins 225 votes in village with an 81.96% Albanian population

Tenovë, in the municipality of Bërvenicë, recorded a result that drew attention: Stojançe Radiçevski, the VMRO-DPMNE candidate, won 225 votes, although the 2021 census recorded 189 ethnic Macedonian residents in the village.

The latest census figures show that Tenovë had a total of 1,175 residents. Of these, 963 were ethnic Albanians, or 81.96%, while 189 were ethnic Macedonians, accounting for 16.09%.

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At Tenovë’s two polling stations, 2047 and 2048, in the November 1, 2026 elections, Arkin Jahiji of AKI secured 349 votes (59.15%). Radiçevski received 225 votes, or 38.14%.

Radiçevski’s result is 36 votes higher than the number of ethnic Macedonian residents recorded in 2021. This comparison, however, does not establish the ethnicity of those who voted, as the resident population and the electoral roll are different categories.

In the first round, held two weeks earlier, Radiçevski received 136 votes. This time he secured 225, an increase of 89.

Of the 1,700 registered voters in Tenovë, 590 cast ballots, a turnout of 34.71%.