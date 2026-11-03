Historic 10% pay rise for North Macedonia’s army from January 1

From January 1, 2027, employees in the Army and the defense sector will receive a 10 percent pay rise. The news was announced today by Defense Minister Vllado Misajllovski.

According to him, this is the largest increase ever recorded in absolute terms, covering both base pay and all other salary supplements.

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“I had promised to work with the unions and the Army to make this institution the best in the country. With this step, in terms of income, we truly rank among the best institutions in the country,” Misajllovski said.

He also stressed that the new budget provides for all requests for next year, including an overall increase in funding. The budget was approved at a government meeting, and an additional 2 billion denars has been allocated to the defense sector for 2027.

Sinisha Stanchevski and Adnan Aliti, representatives of the representative unions in the defense sector and of professional soldiers, welcomed the 10 percent increase, noting their satisfaction with the agreement reached through social dialogue.