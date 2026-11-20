Socialist Party MP Elisa Spiropali has leveled a serious accusation about the influence that, according to her, former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku continues to exert through people she herself appointed to key state posts.

During an interview on Top Channel’s “Top Story” program, Spiropali openly named the General Director of Taxes, Ilir Binaj, as well as a minister, claiming that both are personal appointments by Balluku.

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The former Speaker of Parliament expressed concern that these officials could use their institutional positions to put pressure on her and her family. “A person who is today a defendant, with a case file of serious legal problems, can still use institutions to pressure the former Speaker of Parliament, a Socialist Party MP. But what happens to ordinary people in the country? To those who protest? Who comes to their door? The General Director of Taxes, who