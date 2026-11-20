The ninth and final workshop of this year was held on Friday in Pristina, with the participation of commanding officers from the General Directorate of the Kosovo Police, the Border Police and specialized units.

The Kosovo Police Inspectorate (IPK), in cooperation with and supported by the OSCE Mission in Kosovo, has completed the cycle of nine workshops organized at the national level, which aimed to strengthen professional integrity and increase accountability in the Kosovo Police.

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The previous eight workshops were held in all regional directorates of the Kosovo Police, with the participation of police commanders and managers from various organizational levels and units.

Commanding officers from the Kosovo Police Department for Internal Investigations also contributed to these activities, sharing their experiences in addressing various topics.

According to the IPK announcement, these workshops discussed issues related to professional integrity, respect for human rights, management and protection of confidential information, as well as communication with citizens and the impact of this communication on building public trust in the Kosovo Police.

Through interactive discussions, exchange of experiences and review of practical situations, the goal is to strengthen the culture of integrity, professional supervision, managerial responsibility and the implementation of high accountability standards at all levels of the police organization.

In conclusion, the IPK expressed gratitude to the OSCE Mission in Kosovo for its continuous support and cooperation in carrying out this cycle of workshops and other activities aimed at strengthening institutional capacities and police integrity.