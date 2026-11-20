Kosovo’s membership in the Council of Europe should be treated as one of the main state objectives, because in addition to its diplomatic value, it would bring concrete benefits to citizens, especially in the area of protecting fundamental rights and freedoms. This is emphasized by analyst Nijazi Halili, who in a statement to “Bota Sot” says that Kosovo should continue its membership efforts with determination, without allowing the process to be blocked by political calculations.

He sees this process as an essential step toward strengthening the country’s international position and deepening democracy. According to him, the meeting between Prime Minister Albin Kurti and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, shows that this issue still remains on Kosovo’s diplomatic agenda.

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Halili recalls that the opportunities for membership are real, mentioning the support Kosovo received in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in April 2024.

“The fact that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe approved in April 2024 the recommendation for Kosovo’s membership shows that there is room to become part of this organization,” he emphasizes.

However, Halili underlines that the process has not yet been completed, as the final word belongs to the Committee of Ministers, where the support of two-thirds of member states is required. According to him, the obstacles are not related only to institutional and democratic criteria, but also to political dynamics and the positions of some states that do not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

He assesses that one of the biggest challenges remains the linking of membership with the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue and with the issue of the Association of Serb-majority municipalities.

“One of the main obstacles is the linking of the membership process with the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue and with the issue of the Association. However, Kosovo should not allow this process to remain blocked by political calculations, but should continue to prove its commitment to European standards, the rule of law, democracy and the protection of the rights of all communities,” Halili declares.

In this context, he calls for greater diplomatic engagement and better coordination among the country’s institutions. According to him, the Presidency, the Government, the Assembly and Kosovo’s diplomacy should act with a common strategy, seeking concrete support from states that have influence in the final decision-making.

“Kosovo’s institutions should engage in a more active, more coordinated and more direct diplomacy with the member states of the Council of Europe,” he emphasizes.

Access to the Strasbourg Court

Halili believes that membership in this organization should not be seen simply as a diplomatic success or international prestige, but above all as an additional mechanism for protecting citizens.

“The greatest and most direct benefit for citizens is access to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg,” Halili says.

He explains that after membership, Kosovo’s citizens would have the opportunity to turn to this international mechanism, after exhausting domestic legal remedies and in accordance with the conditions of the European Convention on Human Rights. According to him, this would be an additional guarantee against injustices and possible violations of fundamental rights and freedoms.

In the end, Halili stresses that Kosovo’s membership in the Council of Europe is a common state and citizen interest, and therefore it requires the support of all institutions and of the political spectrum.

“Membership in the Council of Europe is a state and citizen interest. It is not only about the prestige of the state, but about creating stronger legal protection for our citizens and strengthening democracy in Kosovo,” Halili concludes.