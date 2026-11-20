Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, Xhelal Sveçla, announced through a Facebook post that the Kosovo Police carried out an operation against drug trafficking, conducted as part of the coded operation “Taslixhe”.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office in several locations in Pristina and Gjakova, where four suspects were arrested.

Të lidhura None found

During the operation, approximately 15 kilograms of marijuana, a quantity of cocaine and other material evidence were seized.

In addition to narcotics, cash, weapons and ammunition, mobile phones and two vehicles were also confiscated.

Sveçla described this as another successful operation by the Kosovo Police in the fight against drug trafficking.

He stressed that protecting the health and well-being of young people remains one of the priorities, adding that security institutions will continue to act against crime and to guarantee the rule of law.