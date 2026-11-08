US offers up to $20 million for information on Iran’s nuclear activity, Iron Gate Task Force created

The US State Department has announced a reward of up to $20 million for individuals who can provide information about Iran’s nuclear program, including locations, equipment, and personnel involved in it.

Individuals who provide valuable information will not only benefit from the financial reward but may also receive relocation assistance.

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The offer was made as part of the ‘Rewards for Justice’ program. The US State Department said that Iran’s refusal to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has made it difficult to fully verify Tehran’s nuclear activities.

According to the US institution, this lack of cooperation has disrupted the continuity of information regarding the production and stockpiles of key program components, including nuclear centrifuges.

These devices are used for uranium enrichment. The material can serve as fuel in civilian reactors, but at very high enrichment levels it can also be used to create nuclear weapons.

Washington’s announcement comes amid ongoing clashes with Tehran. Last year, President Donald Trump said that attacks carried out by US and Israeli forces had ‘completely destroyed’ Iran’s nuclear facilities.

However, satellite images have raised doubts about Iran’s activities, while various reports point to new construction near the country’s missile bases.

At the same time, the US military has announced the creation of the ‘Iron Gate Task Force.’ The new structure will focus on curbing cross-border transport of Iranian weapons and materials under sanctions.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the task force will be headquartered in Tampa, Florida, and will work together with other US government agencies.

Its mission will not be limited to weapons movement. It will also track dual-use goods as well as illegal channels for revenue generation.

CENTCOM claims that the naval blockade imposed on Iranian ports has prevented Tehran from exporting crude oil worth more than $25 billion.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of launching further attacks against Iran. He has also mentioned the underground facility linked to Iran’s nuclear program, known as Pickaxe Mountain.

In an interview with Fox News, the US president said that a strike on this facility could be carried out within an hour, presenting the operation as not particularly difficult.

Nevertheless, recent statements from the White House suggest that Washington is being more cautious to avoid a new military escalation.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance have acknowledged that public opposition to the war with Iran negatively affected the Republican Party’s performance during the midterm elections.

On Friday, Trump said that Iran is seeking to end the eight-month conflict with the United States and reach an agreement. He referred to the damage the clash has caused to Iran’s economy and military.

Qatar, which is mediating between the two countries, also confirmed that the parties are reviewing the proposals presented and that the possibility of an agreement has not yet been ruled out.

Reports indicate that Iranian negotiators have discussed with mediators a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours if the United States meets Tehran’s seven demands.

In June, the US and Iran had reached a preliminary agreement to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. However, a few weeks later, the agreement collapsed after Iranian attacks on ships resumed and the US blockade returned.