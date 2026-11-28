The Food and Veterinary Agency (AUV) has ordered the temporary suspension of production of the “Pleskavicë Buquku 0.5 kg” product, manufactured by Buquku SH.P.K. in Peja.

The decision was made after laboratory analyses detected Escherichia coli (E. coli) at unsatisfactory levels, meaning the product did not meet the microbiological requirements set out in the legislation in force.

Të lidhura None found

According to AUV data, the product in question has a production date of November 12, 2026, and approval number RKS-144. Laboratory Report No. 5640/2026 confirmed that the samples contained E. coli above the permitted reference threshold for production process hygiene.

As a result, inspectors have ordered the temporary suspension of production and the removal from the market of the remaining quantities of the product.

The company must determine the cause of the contamination, ensure documentation of the product’s traceability, and implement corrective measures to strengthen hygiene in production, control raw materials, and ensure the operation of the HACCP self-monitoring system.

Production will not be allowed to resume until the identified deficiencies have been eliminated, laboratory results demonstrate that the microbiological criteria have been met, and the Agency’s inspectors have reverified the production conditions.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Development has requested increased oversight of operators with repeated nonconformities, as well as a review of their risk profile.

AUV has emphasized that responsibility for implementing food safety standards lies with the operators that produce and place products on the market. The Agency, meanwhile, oversees compliance with these standards and takes the necessary measures to protect consumers’ health.