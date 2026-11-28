Seismic tremors measuring three on the European Macroseismic Scale were recorded this morning in Bitola, Ohrid and the surrounding areas.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located in the territory of neighboring Greece.

Të lidhura None found

According to the Seismological Observatory at the Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences in Skopje, the earthquake was recorded at 08:47 by the telemetric seismological network of the Republic of North Macedonia, through stations located throughout the country. Its epicenter was 140 kilometers southwest of Skopje, in the neighboring Republic of Greece.