A 42-year-old woman from a village in Gostivar was seriously injured after her 52-year-old husband attacked her with a sharp object at their home.

After receiving initial treatment at Gostivar Hospital, the woman was transported unconscious to the “Mother Teresa” Clinical Center Complex in Skopje, where doctors found that she had sustained serious injuries.

Të lidhura None found

According to the Ministry of Interior, the incident was reported by the suspect’s father. The attack is reported to have occurred on November 27 at around 12:30 p.m.

Officers from the Galate Police Department arrested M.M. (52) that same day at 2:10 p.m.

During the intervention to detain him, the 52-year-old resisted and physically attacked the officers, injuring one of them.

The authorities said that M.M. has mental health problems. After his arrest, he was taken to the Psychiatric Hospital in Skopje.

The public prosecutor was informed about the case, while the relevant criminal charges will be filed against him after the incident has been fully documented.