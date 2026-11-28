Begaj extends Flag Day greetings from Vlora: Long live Albania and the Albanian nation!

President Bajram Begaj extended his greetings for November 28, Flag Day, from Vlora, marking the 114th anniversary of the declaration of Albania’s independence.

In his message, the head of state addressed all Albanians, highlighting pride in their history, love for their country and the need for national unity.

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“With pride in our history, love for our homeland and faith in the strength of unity, let us make this historic moment an opportunity for greater development, progress and hope for the future of our country,” Begaj wrote.

The President concluded his message with the words: “Long live Albania and the Albanian nation! May God bless Albania and all Albanians!”