During the national protest against the government held in Tirana on 28 November, protesters displayed a giant banner carrying a patriotic message.

“Albania will live on; for her, for her we fight!” read the banner placed in the square, where citizens from Tirana, various cities across the country, as well as Albanians from the diaspora, had gathered.

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The banner also read, “Rama in prison, Berisha in prison,” a call that citizens have repeated every day during nearly six months of protests.

The protest was organized on Independence Day, while participants called for Prime Minister Edi Rama to leave office, along with his government.