In a statement to News24, Florjan Haçkaj, a representative of the “Diaspora for a Free Albania” movement, called on citizens to join the rally and not leave the protesters gathered against the government alone at today’s demonstration.

Haçkaj stressed that this is a historic day and that, in his view, the solution to the political situation must come through civic unity, putting individual interests and egos aside.

Të lidhura None found

He also addressed discussions about a political solution to the situation that has developed over the past six months, proposing the creation of a joint civic list around which people could unite on several common points.

“I think a joint civic list, around which people could unite on several points, would be the ideal solution, but this requires a great deal of work, and every ego must be left behind,” he said.

Regarding developments at today’s protest, he said they were also prepared for possible surprises, both from the protesters and from the police.

Florjan Haçkaj: The protest has massive turnout. Unfortunately, the police also have a massive presence, so the call is for all citizens to join us and not leave the people alone. We need to stand together. This is a historic day. We have been here every day, and today we have come again. We need to support one another, not pass the ball to the students or the diaspora, but all stand together.

Question: You have also been involved in finding a political solution to this entire six-month-long situation, having been more closely involved. What are the positions of the people you have met, the international community and the president, and how do you see the solution?

Florjan Haçkaj: The solution must come through popular unity. Yesterday, we met with members of the movement and with the students, with whom we consulted. You have heard from them what they are doing and what could be done better. I have noticed a troubling tendency among many people who are rushing to create a party or political grouping. I think a joint civic list, around which people could unite on several points, would be the ideal solution, but this requires a great deal of work, and every ego must be left behind.

Question: Do you think there will be a solution today, or does it depend on developments?

Florjan Haçkaj: I believe we have all prepared for surprises, whether from our side or from the police. We must be united and stand our ground. We think it has only just begun; the day is long. We hope to convince him to resign, which is the demand of all of us.