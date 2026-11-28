A road accident that occurred last night on the “Nënë Tereza” ring road in Skopje, in the direction of Tetovo, left five people injured.

The incident was reported to the Skopje Internal Affairs Sector at 7:10 p.m., the Ministry of Interior said.

Të lidhura None found

According to preliminary information, three vehicles were involved in the traffic collision: an “Opel” with Skopje license plates, a “Mercedes” with Skopje license plates, and an “Audi” with Kosovo license plates.

All five injured people were taken by emergency medical services to healthcare facilities, where they are receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Interior teams are working to fully document the incident and determine the causes of the accident.