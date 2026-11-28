Përparim Rama warns work will continue even in the event of a negative decision, until an arrest is made

The mayor of Pristina, Përparim Rama, told KosovaPress that he is awaiting the chief prosecutor’s decision on whether work to install the Mother Teresa mural should continue.

He declared that, if the decision is against continuing the work, steps will be taken to carry on with it until the police can arrest the workers.

Të lidhura None found

Despite the snowfall, Rama continues to remain in “Zahir Pajaziti” Square, awaiting the relevant decision.

During the morning, the situation escalated following a confrontation between municipal officials and the Kosovo Police, which has warned that it will arrest anyone who continues the work.