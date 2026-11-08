Students’ next move revealed, professors also involved in talks

Students are giving a new dimension to their organization by starting to establish joint discussion forums with professors at every faculty.

Details of the student movement’s new plan were revealed by Mateo Yskollari, a second-year master’s student in Computer Engineering at the Polytechnic University, who confirmed that just a few days ago, one of these forums was held at his faculty to determine the most appropriate form of organization and channel their resistance toward systemic change.

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During his remarks, Yskollari emphasized that this movement is open to every citizen who seeks dignity but rejects interference or exploitation by the old political elite.

“We must use this fantastic moment in which Albania finds itself to come together for what we want and what we have taken to the streets for, which is dignity above all.

But on the other hand, we as students, who are undoubtedly at a moment of internal organization among ourselves, will extend our hand to any citizen who seeks dignity in their own country, but we cannot once again accept the outdated political elite that has brought us out into this square for 160 days now.

I did not come out there for a political party! The students did not come out into that square to hold a rally for any political party, to be clear! We came out into that square for our demands and the resentment that has accumulated for so long in the throat of every Albanian citizen, who at the very least does not live in their own country as every European citizen should deserve to live, every European citizen wherever they may be.

Of course, if the students deem it reasonable that they can organize themselves better, they will certainly also explore opportunities to find a means of communication with every interest group.

What I can say, and what I should emphasize for now, because these are matters related to our internal organization and obviously should not be discussed in the media at this point, is that students at every faculty are organizing themselves and creating discussion forums among themselves, as well as with their professors, namely student-professor forums at every faculty.

Yes, I can say that just two days ago, one of these discussion forums was held at my faculty, where we discussed the proper form of organization and how we can channel this entire movement, which has now been in that square for quite some time, into something that would certainly be the most appropriate solution for changing the entire system against which we have taken to the streets and which we do not like,” student Yskollari said.