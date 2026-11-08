Tax evasion of more than €1 million / Fier Prosecutor’s Office sends Sekilda company to trial, administrator accused of concealing income

The Fier Prosecutor’s Office has completed its investigation and sent the company “Sekilda” LLC and its administrator, Seferin Lazeraj, to trial on charges of the criminal offense of “Concealing income.”

According to the Prosecutor’s Office’s official announcement, the investigation found that during 2017–2018, the company failed to declare income worth 133.4 million lek for 2017 and also failed to submit its sales and purchase ledgers.

Të lidhura None found

Meanwhile, the company’s total liability to the state budget, including fines and interest, amounts to 112.6 million lek, or more than €1 million, according to the Fier Regional Tax Directorate.

Prosecutor’s Office announcement:

The Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Fier Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction has completed its investigation and sent to trial company “S” LLC and its administrator, citizen S.L., charged with the criminal offense of “Concealing income,” provided for under Article 180, paragraph 3, of the Criminal Code.

At the conclusion of the investigation into criminal proceeding No. 1150 of 2021, including tax inspections, bank records, data declared by the company’s clients and the accounting expert report, it was found that during 2017–2018, the company, under the direction of its administrator, citizen S.L., failed to declare income worth 133,415,631 lek for 2017 and failed to submit its sales and purchase ledgers, causing considerable damage to the state budget as a result of tax evasion.

According to the accounting expert report, the tax liability avoided during the period covered by the charges amounts to 48,834,581 lek, of which 46,695,471 lek (VAT and profit tax) relates to 2017 and 2,139,110 lek in VAT relates to 2018. The company’s total liability to the state budget, including fines and interest, according to the Fier Regional Tax Directorate, is 112,604,938 lek.

The Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Fier Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction remains committed to investigating and prosecuting criminal offenses in the tax field, which harm the state budget and fair competition among taxpayers.