Two Albanians arrested in England after breaking into Prince William and Princess Kate’s residence

Two people of Albanian origin have been arrested in England after allegedly entering the country residence of Prince William and Princess Kate illegally, on the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

According to reports in the British media, one of the two people arrested is believed to be in the United Kingdom illegally.

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The incident triggered a major security alert on Monday evening after the two men breached the estate where the royal couple stay.

According to The Sun, the men are believed not to have known that the residence belonged to Prince William and Princess Kate and may have been acting as burglars.

However, authorities are carrying out checks to determine whether there was another motive behind the entry onto the property.

It is reported that the two masked men set off the residence’s security systems, which include surveillance cameras, laser technology and floor motion sensors, before leaving the scene.

After police received the information, a search operation was immediately launched, involving police dogs and drones.

A National Police Air Service helicopter equipped with infrared technology also took part in the operation.

The two suspects were arrested on the royal estate and remain in custody. Norfolk Police confirmed that no one was inside the residence at the time of the incident.

Anmer Hall is Prince William and Princess Kate’s country residence. It was given to the couple by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift after their marriage in 2011.

The family’s main residence, where the couple live with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, is at Forest Lodge in Windsor.

However, the royal family spends weekends and school holidays at the Norfolk residence.