Murder of Arlinda Zekaj in Kosovo / Former mother-in-law allegedly saw everything but did not intervene

New details have emerged from the investigation into the murder of Arlinda Zekaj, the 49-year-old woman who was killed on October 25 in Vitomirica, Peja.

Prosecution documents shed light on suspicions of the involvement of several members of the former husband’s family, both before and after the crime.

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According to the case file published by Kosovo media, the victim’s former mother-in-law, Nurije Sylaj, allegedly photographed and filmed Arlinda continuously, keeping material on her phone documenting her movements and whereabouts.

According to the Prosecution, a video dated October 23 was also found on her phone, showing Arlinda walking through the city.

The footage was allegedly sent to her via WhatsApp by her former brother-in-law, Driton Sylaj, who is also suspected of monitoring the 49-year-old woman’s movements.

But another serious element of the case file concerns the moment of the murder. The Prosecution claims that Nurije Sylaj was at home when her son, Albert Sylaj, attacked Arlinda with an axe.

According to the investigation, she took no action to stop the attack, despite being present.

Investigators also suspect that after the incident, the former mother-in-law gave testimony that does not match the security camera footage.

She had claimed that Arlinda pushed her and knocked her to the ground, while she herself had been unconscious at the time of the murder.

The investigation has also been expanded to include former brother-in-law Driton Sylaj, who is suspected of helping prepare and facilitate the murder.

Meanwhile, two other people, Metë Pepaj and Gëzim Bobi, are suspected of helping Albert Sylaj flee and hide after the crime.

The Prosecution has requested pretrial detention for the four suspects, while the investigation has also been expanded to include the victim’s former husband, Jeton Sylaj, over suspicions that he incited the murder.

The case file also mentions threatening communications directed at witnesses and people who may have information about the incident.

The Prosecution considers these communications to be evidence that may indicate attempts to influence testimony and the course of the investigation.

Arlinda Zekaj was killed on October 25, 2026, while the case has sparked strong reactions in Kosovo because of the victim’s previous warnings about the danger she faced and the way institutions handled her requests for protection.