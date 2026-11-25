This Wednesday, the leaders of the European Union and representatives of the Western Balkan countries are gathering in Brussels for the EU-Western Balkans Summit, with the region’s European perspective, accelerating the enlargement process and deepening cooperation between the parties at the center of discussions.

The meeting will be chaired by European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

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The focus is expected to be on the reforms that aspiring member states must implement, strengthening the rule of law, the functioning of democratic institutions and regional cooperation.

Another important issue will be the implementation of the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, through which the European Union has earmarked up to 6 billion euros in financial support for the region, aimed at promoting reforms and economic development.

Serbia will not participate in the summit. The acting president and speaker of the Serbian Parliament, Aleksandar Čupić, has announced that he will not travel to Brussels.

He argued that he must remain in the country because of parliamentary commitments and that he did not have sufficient time to prepare for a meeting at this level.

His absence has also been confirmed by the European Commission.

The agenda also includes security issues, good-neighborly relations and strengthening economic and political ties between the European Union and the Western Balkans.