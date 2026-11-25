New rules for starting and extending medical leave in Macedonia will take effect on December 1, 2026. Family doctors will continue to be able to approve medical leave for up to 15 days, while absences of more than five days will require additional medical criteria, depending on the diagnosis.

When medical leave exceeds 15 days, the decision will be made by a medical commission of the Health Insurance Fund (FSSH).

Të lidhura None found

The changes are set out in the Regulation on the manner, procedures and criteria for determining temporary incapacity for work, published in Official Gazette No. 254 on October 30, 2026. The document was approved by the FSSH Board of Directors on October 6, and will take effect on December 1.

According to the Fund, the new regulation does not remove or automatically shorten the right to medical leave. It changes the medical criteria used to assess whether an employee is temporarily unable to work.