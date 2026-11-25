VLEN responded today with a statement to a letter published yesterday by Ali Ahmeti, the leader of the DUI, regarding the administration of the bar examination in Albanian.

According to VLEN, during the 2008–2018 period, when the DUI was part of the government, three different laws on the use of the Albanian language were passed, but none of them established Albanian as an official language equal to Macedonian in state institutions.

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“In 2008, 2011 and 2018, during three government terms, sometimes in coalition with VMRO-DPMNE and sometimes with SDSM, you and the party you lead passed three different laws on the Albanian language. At different times, you described it as ‘the language of the 20 percent’, accompanied it with footnotes and parentheses, while on one occasion you combined provisions from different laws on language use into a single text, which you titled ‘The Law on the Use of the Language Spoken by at Least 20% of the Country’s Population’.

This law was passed in the summer of 2008 through an expedited procedure in Parliament, without debate, without discussion in a plenary session and without including any amendment or observation that could have improved it. The law on the Albanian language was passed in silence, while today you speak about it with great zeal,” VLEN said in its response.

The party maintains that, despite Ahmeti’s nostalgia for the years he spent in government, the fact remains that during that period Albanian never became fully equal to Macedonian institutionally. According to the party, using the language issue as an identity symbol for Albanians helped prolong its time in power, while the consequences of incomplete solutions are still present.

“During your time in power, your repeated argument was that of compromise. Whenever the solutions that were supposed to stem from the Ohrid Agreement were called into question, you explained that they were the result of a compromise between the parties. Albanians were repeatedly told that the laws passed on language use constituted a ‘good compromise’ and that ‘compromises are never absolutely satisfactory for either side’.

On one occasion, you even stated that ‘the Albanian language and its official use are not a priority for a solution’. For this reason, important areas such as jurisprudence and legal practice were left without a clear solution. Today, Albanian is not official in banks, the army or the police,” VLEN declared.

VLEN also emphasizes that the 2019 legal solution left the use of Albanian in institutions dependent on their willingness to use it, making it optional rather than a legal obligation, which, according to the party, means that it is not an official language.

“Unfortunately, Ahmeti, the 2019 solution treats the use of Albanian in institutions as a voluntary choice rather than an obligation. For this reason, no bank in North Macedonia accepts correspondence in any language other than Macedonian. This situation is not limited to commercial banks, which are private entities, but also applies to the National Bank, the country’s highest banking authority.

Meanwhile, at a time when your finance minister was not doing his work at the ministry and was focused solely on keeping his position, the National Bank had no reason to consider itself obliged to change its language policy in practice,” VLEN’s response concluded.