Maritime drones threaten global trade: from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, the threat to commercial vessels is growing

The growing use of uncrewed maritime drones is increasing risks to security at sea and to the global economy. Military operations involving these systems extend from the Mediterranean and the Black Sea to the Gulf of Finland, threatening international routes used to transport goods and energy.

The consequences could be felt in global trade if commercial vessels, oil tankers or ports become targets. Such a development could disrupt the flow of shipping and energy through vital maritime corridors.

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One of the latest incidents was an attack at the port of Benghazi, Libya. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that Ukraine used seven domestically produced maritime drones to sink the Russian corvette “Merkury.” According to the claims, a Ka-27 helicopter was also destroyed.

The significance of the incident is heightened by how far the target was from Odesa, a sign that maritime drone operations are taking place beyond traditional conflict zones. A study by the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR) identified 60 uncrewed military maritime systems programs in 17 countries between 2019 and 2024.

The data show that recorded attacks using these systems rose from one in 2019 to 22 in 2024. During 2026, operations have expanded into several strategic areas. In the Mediterranean, three Russian vessels have been hit within 12 months: the tanker “Qendil” in December, the liquefied natural gas carrier “Arctic Metagaz” in March, and the transport ship “Lady Mariia” in September.

The Gulf of Finland has also been drawn into these developments. A few days before the attack in Benghazi, a Russian corvette was hit in the area.

In the Black Sea, concern is growing over the rise in attacks on commercial vessels and tankers. According to figures cited by the Ukrainian media outlet NV, 570 vessels were attacked during 2026, and at least 40 sailors lost their lives. Strikes have also been reported near the coasts of Bulgaria and Romania, including within the maritime economic zones of these two NATO member states.

The insecurity has affected the shipping industry and insurance costs. Lloyd’s List reports that war-risk insurance for some Ukraine-related voyages has climbed to as much as 20% of a vessel’s value. For a vessel worth $50 million, this could mean around $10 million in insurance for a single voyage.

Higher insurance costs could lead companies to change routes or avoid certain areas. This could make shipping, and consequently goods, more expensive. Delays or supply disruptions are also a risk if oil tankers and liquefied natural gas carriers are hit.

Attacks near other countries’ territorial waters could also escalate conflicts and draw additional countries into military clashes. The strike in Benghazi has once again highlighted Libya’s fragile security situation. The United Nations mission in the country has called for an independent investigation and warned against drawing Libya into foreign conflicts. The concern is that states with weak institutions and limited territorial control could become staging grounds for military operations by foreign powers.

Maritime drones are reshaping security at sea: even a small uncrewed craft can severely damage warships and put commercial shipping and energy supplies at risk. For the global economy, the challenge now includes not only protecting vessels in conflict zones, but also preserving the free movement of goods along international maritime routes.