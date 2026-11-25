Nearly 78,000 women and girls were killed worldwide in 2025, according to a report published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and UN Women for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Although the figure is lower than the roughly 50,000 victims reported for 2024, this does not show that violence is declining.

The home remains the most dangerous place for women and girls: 60 percent of recorded femicides were committed by partners or close family members. On average, violence by partners and relatives claims the lives of 129 women every day.

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Africa recorded the highest number of women killed by partners or family members, with around 22,000 victims in 2025. There were 15,000 recorded in Asia, 7,400 in North and South America, 2,100 in Europe, and 300 in Oceania. The report emphasizes that no region is immune to this form of violence. The estimates are based on data from 122 countries and regions.

While homicides overall are declining globally, femicides are falling much more slowly, the UN notes. In Europe, from 2010 to 2025, homicides fell by 43 percent, while femicides declined by just 28 percent.

Data published by the German government and the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) show that violence against women in Germany is steadily increasing. Last year, nearly 198,000 women and girls experienced domestic violence, 2.8 percent more than the year before.

In Germany, domestic violence claimed the lives of 209 women or girls and 83 men or boys. According to the data, increases were again recorded in every reported category of violence against women, making femicide and domestic violence major social and security challenges in many countries.