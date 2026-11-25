Haliti: PDK was influenced by messages from Kosovo’s friendly countries about the Law on Specialist Chambers

Former Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) MP Xhavit Haliti said the party’s decision to abandon the Law on Specialist Chambers may have been influenced by the positions of countries friendly to Kosovo.

In an interview on TV Dukagjini’s “Debat Plus” program, Haliti said he believed that many members of the parliamentary group had held informal meetings with representatives of friendly countries and received messages from them about the issue.

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“They know very well whether they received the messages over coffee,” he said, stressing that, in his view, this was why the law was withdrawn.

Haliti explained that he would vote for the initiative only if Kosovo had concrete means of compelling the Specialist Chambers to implement its provisions. In that case, he said, he would also have the PDK’s support.

Initially, the PDK had asked President Justina Shiroka-Pula to return to parliament the law adopted in October so it could be amended. After reaching an agreement with Prime Minister Albin Kurti, the parties later agreed to draft a new legislative initiative.

PDK acting leader Vlora Çitaku said the new draft law would incorporate the party’s positions as well as recommendations from local and international experts. Meanwhile, Arian Tahiri, head of the PDK Parliamentary Group, said on the same program that experts following the proceedings in The Hague had persuaded the party, without referring to any external pressure.

The European Union had previously called for consultations if discussions on amending the law were to resume. The United Kingdom has also reminded Kosovo of the need to respect international justice.

During the same television appearance, Haliti also spoke about LDK activists. His remarks prompted strong reactions from Vjosa Osmani, Lumir Abdixhiku and other MPs from the party.