Young couples should not have to wait years for new apartment buildings to be constructed before securing their first home. Those homes already exist, but remain unoccupied, RDM says.

According to RDM, housing policy should not focus solely on encouraging new construction, especially when this also leads to the loss of green spaces, while tens of thousands of completed homes remain off the market.

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The organization says neither further large-scale construction nor new legal solutions are needed, since the Property Tax Law already provides for specific measures. For registered property, the tax can be three times higher, or 0.30%, while for property that is undeclared, vacant, unused and not rented out for more than six months, it can reach five times the basic rate, or 0.50%. The standard rate is 0.10%, while the rate for a home occupied by its owner is 0.05%.

RDM estimates that enforcing this law would make it possible to collect €10.24 million a year in Skopje and Kumanovo alone. This revenue could help more than 1,200 young couples buy their first home each year.

The problem, they say, is that municipalities do not cross-check registered residential addresses and registered rental contracts against zero electricity and water consumption. As a result, investors and speculators holding several vacant apartments have benefited from years of amnesty, while local budgets in Skopje and Kumanovo lose €10.24 million each year.

RDM proposes that municipalities avoid purchasing homes or offering unchecked subsidies, which could drive prices up. Instead, the funds collected each year should be directed transparently and straight toward helping people buy their first home and naturally lowering market prices.