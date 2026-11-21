Tragedy on Fier–Seman road, elderly man on bicycle dies after being hit by a vehicle

This afternoon a fatal accident occurred on the Fier–Seman road, where a man about 80 years old died after being struck by a car.

According to preliminary police information, the incident was recorded at around 16:15. The car was driven by a 61-year-old man with the initials V. M., while the bicycle was being ridden by the elderly man N. P., around 80 years old.

Të lidhura None found

The impact was fatal for the cyclist, who died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle is expected to be taken to the police station for further procedures.

An investigative team is at the scene and is working to clarify the circumstances and causes that led to this accident.