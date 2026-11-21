Tirana Municipality responds after Rama’s accusations about dismissals over “like” and “share”: We are not an institution personally subordinate to the Prime…

Tirana Municipality has responded to Prime Minister Edi Rama after his statements about the municipal administration and claims that employees are dismissed when they do not “like” and “share” on social media for Mayor Erion Veliaj.

In its response to the media, the institution considers this a political intervention by the Prime Minister in the competences and decision-making of the elected mayor of Tirana, as well as public pressure on administration leaders. According to the Municipality, decisions on appointments and dismissals in the administration are made in accordance with the law and not based on personal preferences.

Të lidhura None found

The press release states that Tirana Municipality is not an institution personally subordinate to the Prime Minister. Its autonomy is guaranteed by Article 13 of the Constitution and by Law No. 139/2015.

It is further emphasized that appointments and dismissals in the municipal administration are competencies exercised according to the law, and not according to personal preferences.

Tirana Municipality warns that the recent statements and pressures are a continuation of a stance that raises serious concerns, because the personal security measure against the elected mayor is being used to neutralize his institutional authority and to impose political control over Tirana Municipality.

According to the Municipality, no political stance can justify undermining local autonomy and the will of Tirana’s citizens.

Tirana Municipality demands the cessation of any political intervention in its decision-making and full respect for the constitutional order. It belongs to its citizens, not to the personal preferences of the Prime Minister, and it will serve its voters until the end.