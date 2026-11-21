Protesters have blocked a stretch of Durrës Road, while continuing the rally with calls for the resignation and arrest of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

During the protest, the chant “Resignation!” can be heard, demanding the removal of the head of government from office.

Të lidhura None found

The protest started at 14:00 in front of the Ministry of Education, where students, citizens, and representatives of civil society gathered to oppose the government and demand Rama’s resignation, which they have described as non-negotiable.