Protesters’ march begins through Tirana, chants ‘On the 28th, Rama knows it himself’ do not stop

After the 2:00 p.m. rally in front of the Ministry of Education, citizens took to the streets of the capital in a march.

The group of protesters is expected to move toward “Dëshmorët e Kombit” Boulevard, while patriotic slogans have been heard continuously during the walk.

Të lidhura None found

In unison, participants chant “We will not forgive Albania!”, while another slogan heard during the march is “On the 28th, Rama knows it himself”.

Students, citizens, and members of civil society continue to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama, considering his removal from power a non-negotiable demand.