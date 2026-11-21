Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has accused the opposition of hoping since 2024 that the country would face bankruptcy and crises, only for political gain. According to him, thanks to the work of the Government, North Macedonia has moved from the bottom of the region to the top, while its economy ranks among the most successful in Europe, considering its starting point.

Mickoski announced that capital investments for this year have been implemented at a rate of 70 percent and that the same pace will continue during the next year.

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According to the prime minister, for the years 2027 and 2028 around 5 billion euros will be needed to pay the interest on loans from the previous government, to refinance those and domestic loans, as well as to cover the budget deficit, which is generally included in capital investments. He stressed that these obligations also burden future generations and asked citizens to take the opposition’s statements with reserve.

Furthermore, Mickoski explained that he often hesitates to comment on what the opposition says and that citizens should be careful about its messages. He asserted that since 2024 the opposition has hoped every year that the state would go bankrupt or that something bad would happen, because this would bring it political benefits. However, he added, thanks to the work of the Government, the country is not only not in the condition they desired, but has climbed from the bottom to the top of the region and its economy is among the most successful in Europe, if the starting level is taken into account. This, according to him, is bad news for the opposition.

The prime minister also stressed that these obligations have burdened even generations that have not yet been born, which is why he does not want to comment on the opposition’s messages, which according to him either does not know how to help or is not helping. In the end, Mickoski said that the less their lies come to light, the easier it will be for the Government and citizens to face the challenges of everyday life, which are not happening only in North Macedonia, but throughout the world.