Two MPs, Shqipe Mehmeti-Selimi and Besa Kabashi-Ramaj, were present at the 72nd session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Mehmeti-Selimi published a post in which she talks about the topics addressed and Kosovo’s role in this meeting.

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She believes that Kosovo is and should remain an active part of discussions and processes related to security, peace and regional and international stability.

In her post she writes: “We are ready to make our direct contribution in the field of security, as a reliable partner of NATO and its Parliamentary Assembly.”

Below is her full post:

“In Berlin, as part of the 72nd Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, in my capacity as head of the Delegation of the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo to the NATO PA, together with our delegation, we are representing Kosovo on an important platform of parliamentary dialogue and cooperation.

Our participation is proof of commitment to strengthening Kosovo’s international subjectivity, advancing parliamentary cooperation and reaffirming our unwavering Euro-Atlantic orientation.

Kosovo is and should remain an active part of discussions and processes related to security, peace and regional and international stability. We are ready to make our direct contribution in the field of security, as a reliable partner of NATO and its Parliamentary Assembly.”