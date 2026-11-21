Bardhi accuses Balluku over €69,000 in plastic surgeries in Beverly Hills, Miami and Dubai: “Corrupt, sooner or later she will be held accountable

The chairman of the Democratic Party parliamentary group, Gazment Bardhi, has made public new accusations against Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku, describing her as corrupt from head to toe and claiming that she paid around €69,000 for surgical and cosmetic procedures.

According to Bardhi, Balluku underwent these procedures at the clinics of a plastic surgeon who practices internationally in Beverly Hills, Miami, Dubai and Milan. He raises doubts about the source of the money and how the expenses were declared, linking these claims also to the deputy prime minister’s assets, including two villas that, according to him, are worth €1.8 million.

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In his public reaction, Bardhi writes that Balluku has corruption written on her forehead and that she has undergone new surgical and cosmetic procedures to refresh her appearance.

However, he stresses that the issue is not about Belinda Balluku’s appearance, but about the amount paid for these procedures, the failure to declare them and the origin of the money.

Bardhi claims that for facial rejuvenation alone, the deputy prime minister has undergone procedures costing around €69,000. According to him, she is a client of an internationally known plastic surgeon who practices in Beverly Hills, Miami, Dubai and Milan, where the procedures of this value were performed.

He adds that Belinda Balluku has not declared the payments for these operations, as required by law, and that she concealed the amount of €69,000, just as she concealed the two discovered villas worth €1.8 million.

To make a comparison, Bardhi points out that with €69,000, as much as Balluku pays for plastic surgeries, the average pension of a city pensioner could be paid for about 29 years.

According to him, the SPAK of Edi Rama and Belinda Balluku fails to investigate these serious corruption cases, because the institution has been blindfolded and silenced.

In conclusion, Bardhi says that Belinda Balluku may hold Edi Rama hostage, may get to some prosecutors in SPAK and may terrorize the entire Socialist Party, but she cannot hide from the truth written on her forehead: she is corrupt and sooner or later will be held accountable.